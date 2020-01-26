IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, 154,370 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 195,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?