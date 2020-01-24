IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

IMPUY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 310,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,434. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

