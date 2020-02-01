Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $361.44

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.44 and traded as low as $352.00. Impellam Group shares last traded at $353.00, with a volume of 4,184 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Impellam Group

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

