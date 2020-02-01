Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,499 ($32.87).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,950.80 ($25.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,928.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

