Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,509 ($33.00).

IMB traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,935 ($25.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,046,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,867.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 72.01 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

