Imperial Capital Comments on Callaway Golf Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

