Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $21.84 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

