Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Imperial Capital currently has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

DIS opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,926,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

