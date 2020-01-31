Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?