Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.17. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 30,538 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on III. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

