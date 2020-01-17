Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.22. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 11,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.08.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 18,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$34,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,380,269 shares in the company, valued at C$26,459,694.96.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

