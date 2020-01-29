Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Citigroup lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

