Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

IMO opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks