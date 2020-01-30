Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,565,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 167,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after buying an additional 700,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

