Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

IMO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 434,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,395. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

