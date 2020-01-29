Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

