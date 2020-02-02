Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.31.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing