Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.13

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.13 and traded as low as $33.63. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 472,599 shares.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

