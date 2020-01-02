In the Hot Seat: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Quant Signals Under the Microscope

The Value Composite Two of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 28. The VC2 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. Similarly, the Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 32. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the same metrics as VC2, but without taking into consideration shareholder yield.

There are a large number of available methods for determining whether a firm is profitable or not. One of the most popular is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score reveals how profitable a stock is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 0.069463. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A firm that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s ROIC is 0.291353. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.289563 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 4.634590. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) currently has a value of 0.086569. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

The Current Ratio of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 1.30. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Leverage Ratio of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 0.383629. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Piotroski F Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors keeping an eye on shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) may be examining the company’s FCF or Free Cash Flow as well. FCF is a measure of the financial performance of a company. FCF is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. Currently, Tyson Foods, Inc. has an FCF score of 0.536856. The FCF score is an indicator that is calculated by combining free cash flow stability with free cash flow growth. Typically, a higher FCF score value would indicate high free cash flow growth. The company currently has an FCF quality score of 7.435306. The free quality score helps estimate free cash flow stability. FCF quality is calculated as the 12 ltm cash flow per share over the average of the cash flow numbers. With this score, it is generally considered that the lower the ratio, the better.