Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $635.96

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $635.96 and traded as high as $701.50. Inchcape shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 511,733 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Inchcape to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 636.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring bought 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

