Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.36. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 4,260,542 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

The company also recently declared a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, insider Jeanne Johns 723,486 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?