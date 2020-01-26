Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.81.

INCY stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $76.74. 1,299,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 930,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

