Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.46 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $11,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

