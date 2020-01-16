Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

