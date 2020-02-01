Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Independence Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ASX:IGO opened at A$6.10 ($4.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.96. Independence Group has a 12 month low of A$3.96 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of A$7.11 ($5.04).

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?