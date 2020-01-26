Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Independence Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48.

About Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

