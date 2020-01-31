Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Independence by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IHC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 1,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. Independence has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

