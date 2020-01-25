Independence (NYSE:IHC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $620.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

