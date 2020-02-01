Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.48

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.48 and traded as high as $41.28. Independence shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $599.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $95.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independence by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Independence by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?