Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRT. Compass Point lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

