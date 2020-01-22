Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 2,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,289. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

