Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,306. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

