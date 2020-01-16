Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

