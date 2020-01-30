Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 157,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

