Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

