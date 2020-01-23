Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 72.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after purchasing an additional 847,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $821,281.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $125,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,842 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?