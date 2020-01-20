Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of INDB opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,373 shares of company stock worth $2,130,442 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

