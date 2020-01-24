Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €47.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

ETR:DAI traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €43.94 ($51.09). 4,987,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

