India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 19,036 shares.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

