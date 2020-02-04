Indigo Books & Music (IDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$203.36 million for the quarter.

IDG stock opened at C$3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

