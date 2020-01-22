Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 3195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$203.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

