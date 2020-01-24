Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 10.3%

Indiva Ltd (CVE:NDVA)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 377,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 142,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Indiva Company Profile (CVE:NDVA)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

