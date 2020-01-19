Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.68 ($0.46), approximately 886,029 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

