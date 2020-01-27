INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $334.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

