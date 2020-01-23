Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 28th (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy’s (NASDAQ:INDO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 28th. Indonesia Energy had issued 1,363,637 shares in its IPO on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,007 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Indonesia Energy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INDO stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

