Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.55

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.55 and traded as high as $74.47. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. shares last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 233,814 shares traded.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.65.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1385896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

