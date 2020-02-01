Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

