Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Up 0.4%

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.14, 26,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 31,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index