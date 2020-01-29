Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

