Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €20.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.93 ($24.34).

Several analysts recently commented on IFXA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

